Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.54

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 2466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$132.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. Analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

