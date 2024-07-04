Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on July 18th

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7864 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Putnam BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,928. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

Featured Articles

