Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) Plans $0.21 Dividend

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PULT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Get Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF alerts:

About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.