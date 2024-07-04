PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PVH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $420,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

