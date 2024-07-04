Qtum Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $228.16 million and $31.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.07 or 0.05370990 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00042919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,219,303 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

