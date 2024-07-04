Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,713,728 shares.
Quadrise Fuels International Stock Down 7.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.95. The stock has a market cap of £21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.52.
About Quadrise Fuels International
Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.
