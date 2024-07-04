Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
Radius Recycling Stock Performance
Shares of RDUS stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Radius Recycling
About Radius Recycling
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Radius Recycling
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.