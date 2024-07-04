Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

