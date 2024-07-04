Raymond James Upgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to “Outperform”

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,900.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,842.40.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,716.10 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,241.05 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,706.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,579.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 190.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 over the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.