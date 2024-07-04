RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.03. The company had a trading volume of 313,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

