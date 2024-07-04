RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $325.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.61 and its 200 day moving average is $333.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

