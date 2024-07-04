RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 896 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.65. 330,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

