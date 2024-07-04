RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TRGP traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 892,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.