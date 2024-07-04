RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 742 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,233,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,771 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.09. 4,061,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

