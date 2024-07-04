RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $1,468,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 231.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 439,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,467. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

