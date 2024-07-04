RBA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.33. 103,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,566. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.