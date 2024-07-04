Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.45. 2,125,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,989,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.