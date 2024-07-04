Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $416.11

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.11 ($5.26) and traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.48). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.43), with a volume of 834,028 shares changing hands.

Redde Northgate Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £972.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Redde Northgate

In related news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.87), for a total value of £19,250 ($24,348.60). Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

