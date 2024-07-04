Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Announces Dividend of $0.43

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4256 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. Repsol has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

