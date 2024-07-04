Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Increased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.54. 713,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.84. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

