Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 448002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$692,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
