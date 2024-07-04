Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $132.46. 548,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

