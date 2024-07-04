Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.58. 467,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

