Retirement Guys Formula LLC Invests $650,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.20. 720,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,207. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

