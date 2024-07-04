Retirement Guys Formula LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,295,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,498,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,410,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 68,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

