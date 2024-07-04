Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,725,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,534 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,480 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

