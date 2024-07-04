Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases Shares of 5,108 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

COR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

