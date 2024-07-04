Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.77. 1,814,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,219. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

