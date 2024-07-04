Reviewing Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) & Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 8 2 0 2.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $338.69 million 5.55 $19.87 million $0.08 227.88 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.34 billion 4.73 -$278.26 million ($1.33) -12.58

Acadia Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 2.38% 0.39% 0.19% Healthcare Realty Trust -37.53% -7.22% -3.91%

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

