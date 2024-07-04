Reviewing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 117.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 101.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $858.06 million 3.56 $156.67 million $1.91 21.32 Rayonier $1.05 billion 3.99 $173.49 million $1.12 25.00

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 22.07% 10.30% 3.16% Rayonier 15.92% 3.21% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Rayonier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 3 5 1 0 1.78 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $36.44, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.43%. Given Rayonier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

