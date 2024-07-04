Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Achieves $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $674.70 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,320.91 or 0.99964097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

