Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.27. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 5,518,428 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

