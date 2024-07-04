Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Director M. Dallas H. Ross Purchases 2,055 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director M. Dallas H. Ross acquired 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,532.66.

Rogers Sugar stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.60. 68,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,941. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$5.98.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

