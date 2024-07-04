Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Shares Up 0.4%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

