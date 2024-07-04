RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $28.32 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,427. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

