RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $476,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after buying an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 405,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

