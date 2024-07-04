RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.09. 130,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,186. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.