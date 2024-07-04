RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,794,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,859,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.26. 50,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

