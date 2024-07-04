RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,487 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Fidato Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

