RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after acquiring an additional 787,704 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after acquiring an additional 410,621 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 247,124 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,961 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.26. 147,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,493. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.