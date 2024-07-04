Saga Price Hits $1.14 on Top Exchanges (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Saga has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $110.04 million and $56.24 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,017,623,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,432,411 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,017,542,389 with 96,402,972 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.20712599 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $56,657,568.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.