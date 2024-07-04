Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,484 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 749,207 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,990,000 after acquiring an additional 676,140 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,246,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,843,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 701,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,367. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

