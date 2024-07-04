Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. 2,056,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

