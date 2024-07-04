Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Srinivas Attili Buys 100 Shares of Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Srinivas Attili purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

