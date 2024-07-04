Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $48.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.90.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Semtech by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

