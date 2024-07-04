Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Boosted by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.01. 1,570,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $232.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.