Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.22 and last traded at $66.73. 3,930,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,072,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

