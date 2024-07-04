Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Drops By 5.0%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Aptiv stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Aptiv by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Aptiv by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

