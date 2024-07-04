Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declines By 7.6%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 14,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,323. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

