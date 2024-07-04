Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $6.97 on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 340,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at $165,393,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

