Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Plans Dividend of $0.56

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5649 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 2.4 %

SGAPY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,382. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

