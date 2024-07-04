Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Plans Dividend of $0.56

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5649 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 2.4 %
SGAPY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,382. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
